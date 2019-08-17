'How did we win that?!': Blackpool fans admit Simon Grayson's men were fortunate to beat Oxford

Ryan Edwards was on the scoresheet as Blackpool made it three wins from three
Blackpool were made to work hard for their third league win in a row as they somehow managed to grind out a 2-1 victory against Oxford United.

Here's what you've had to say about the result: