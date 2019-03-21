How changes to EFL's summer transfer window will affect Blackpool and Fleetwood Town

Both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will get three extra weeks to sign players in August after the EFL backed plans to split the closure of the summer transfer window.

Under the new proposals, Championship clubs would have until 8 August to complete any loan or permanent signings while sides in League One and League Two would still have until the end of the month.

Clubs will formally vote on the matter at a meeting in April.

In a statement, EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said the league will close the window for Championship clubs on August 8, in line with the Premier League, but keep it open for tiers three and four until the end of the month.

"By adopting this approach, EFL clubs have been given the opportunity to determine the direction of travel, with our priority ensuring that everyone has a clear understanding of the arrangements as soon as possible so as to ensure plans can be put in place for next season," Harvey said.

"This week's vote indicates strong support for a difference in approach across the Championship and Leagues One and Two and proposals will be finalised ahead of a formal vote at an extraordinary general meeting in April."