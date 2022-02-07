How Blackpool's wing wizard Josh Bowler stacks up for dribble stats compared to rivals from Bournemouth, QPR and Blackburn Rovers

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in January, but the Seasiders managed to keep hold of their prized asset.

There was talk of a bid of £3m being turned down on deadline day.

Bowler has been in majestic form for the Seasiders in recent weeks

Chances are that asking price will only increase over the coming weeks and month should Bowler continue his majestic form.

The winger's dribbling and ability to get Blackpool up the pitch was evident from the start of the season, having signed on a free transfer following his release from Everton.

However, he struggled for end product on a regular basis.

But he's worked closely with Neil Critchley on the training ground and in recent weeks he's simply been unplayable, adding both goals and assists to his game.

The winger scored his second on the spin on Saturday during Blackpool's 3-1 win against Bristol City.

His performance earned the praise of his boss after the game, Critchley saying: “He was terrific. He played with real fire and energy and straight from the start he was driving at players.

“You could see he wanted something to happen in the game and when he’s in full flight he gets everyone on the edge of their seats, doesn’t he?

“He was terrific again. Obviously the last few days, particularly deadline day, haven’t been easy for any of us, but he’s responded in the right way.

“He’s let his football do the talking for him and if he can add goals to his game on a more regular basis he will become even more of an asset.”

Today, latest statistics have been released by playmakerstats that reveal just how impressive Bowler has been this term.

They show that no other player in the Championship has completed as many successful dribbles as Bowler this season.

Ironically, the player in second - Siriki Dembele - made a deadline day move from Peterborough United to Bournemouth, who had been frustrated in their attempts to wrestle Bowler from Bloomfield Road.

Most successful dribbles in the Championship this season

76 - Josh Bowler (Blackpool)

65 - Siriki Dembele (Peterborough/now Bournemouth)

60 - Chris Willock (QPR)

56 - Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town)

46 - Ben Brereton Diaz (Blackburn Rovers)