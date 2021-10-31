How Blackpool's players rated during their memorable win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane

Here's how Pool's players rated during their magnificent 1-0 win...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10
Made an exceptional save to keep Pool on level terms before providing a pinpoint long ball for the winner.
2. Jordan Gabriel - 8/10
Lost count the number of clearances he produced. Stood up against a tricky and talented forward line.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Continues to look at home in the Championship. Made numerous recoveries and blocks. Career is only going one way.
4. Richard Keogh - 8/10
Put his body on the line over and over again. Beaten for pace on a couple of occasions but otherwise excellent.