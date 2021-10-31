The Seasiders have now won their last three games on the spin

How Blackpool's players rated during their memorable win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane

Keshi Anderson’s superb solo effort secured a memorable away win against Sheffield United yesterday to move Blackpool up to SIXTH in the Championship.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 8:00 am
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 2:07 pm

Here's how Pool's players rated during their magnificent 1-0 win...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10

Made an exceptional save to keep Pool on level terms before providing a pinpoint long ball for the winner.

2. Jordan Gabriel - 8/10

Lost count the number of clearances he produced. Stood up against a tricky and talented forward line.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Continues to look at home in the Championship. Made numerous recoveries and blocks. Career is only going one way.

4. Richard Keogh - 8/10

Put his body on the line over and over again. Beaten for pace on a couple of occasions but otherwise excellent.

