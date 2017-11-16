How Blackpool compare in the Price of Football study

Blackpool supporters can chew their way through one of the cheapest pies in League One according to the BBC’s annual Price of Football study.

The survey shows that Rochdale are the only club to match Blackpool’s price of £2.50, making it the joint cheapest in the division.

A cup of tea at Bloomfield Road costs £2, only six League One clubs charging more.

A match day programme comes at just £2 as well, with most other clubs charging £3.

When it comes to admission prices, Blackpool’s cheapest season ticket is £220 according to the study - only three clubs charge less.

The dearest season ticket is £320. The most expensive season ticket in the league is offered by Charlton Athletic, where it costs £500.

Blackpool’s cheapest single ticket is £22, only Portsmouth and Rotherham United charge more.

Their most expensive single ticket is £27, that compares favourably to other teams in the division. The likes of Blackburn Rovers, Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic all offering tickets for over £30.

In the study’s cheapest adult away ticket section, their £22 ticket is cheaper than only four other clubs.

But in the dearest adult away ticket ranks among the cheapest, with tickets for away fans staying at £22.

The price of an adult replica shirt - £40 - puts Blackpool among the list of clubs charging the least.

Their junior replica shirts cost £30, which is again among the cheapest.