How Blackpool can qualify for the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy against Wolves' Under-21s tonight

Blackpool know they will qualify for the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy tonight should they overcome Wolves' Under-21 side - but how else can they progress?

The Seasiders come into tonight's clash, their third and final group game, after a win and a defeat in their opening two fixtures.

Simon Grayson's men began the group stage in ideal fashion, thrashing Saturday's FA Cup opponents Morecambe 5-1 at Bloomfield Road.

Pool then travelled to Brunton Park to take on struggling Carlisle United in the knowledge a second straight win would send them through, irrespective of how their final group game panned out.

But the men in tangerine produced a lacklustre performance, eventually going down to a 2-1 defeat after conceding late on.

It left Blackpool in second place in the group on four points, a point adrift of table topping Wolves' U21s, meaning a victory tonight would see them leapfrog their opponents.

But with two sides qualifying from the group stage, the Seasiders could also afford to draw the game - as long as they were victorious in the penalty shootout which would earn them an extra bonus point.

Wolves have taken five points from their two matches so far, beating Carlisle 4-2 and drawing 2-2 with Morecambe - going on to claim a bonus point by winning the penalty shootout.

The Seasiders could, technically, still qualify for the next round with a draw and a defeat on penalties.

But that depends on Morecambe beating or drawing with Carlisle - who have a goal difference of -1 compared to Pool's +3 - when the two sides face each other on Tuesday, November 12.

Wolves have a goal difference of +2.