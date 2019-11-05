How Blackpool can qualify for the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy against Wolves' Under-21s tonight

The Seasiders tasted defeat at Carlisle in their last EFL Trophy outing despite Calum Macdonald's opener
Blackpool know they will qualify for the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy tonight should they overcome Wolves' Under-21 side - but how else can they progress?

The Seasiders come into tonight's clash, their third and final group game, after a win and a defeat in their opening two fixtures.

Simon Grayson's men began the group stage in ideal fashion, thrashing Saturday's FA Cup opponents Morecambe 5-1 at Bloomfield Road.

Pool then travelled to Brunton Park to take on struggling Carlisle United in the knowledge a second straight win would send them through, irrespective of how their final group game panned out.

But the men in tangerine produced a lacklustre performance, eventually going down to a 2-1 defeat after conceding late on.

It left Blackpool in second place in the group on four points, a point adrift of table topping Wolves' U21s, meaning a victory tonight would see them leapfrog their opponents.

But with two sides qualifying from the group stage, the Seasiders could also afford to draw the game - as long as they were victorious in the penalty shootout which would earn them an extra bonus point.

Wolves have taken five points from their two matches so far, beating Carlisle 4-2 and drawing 2-2 with Morecambe - going on to claim a bonus point by winning the penalty shootout.

The Seasiders could, technically, still qualify for the next round with a draw and a defeat on penalties.

But that depends on Morecambe beating or drawing with Carlisle - who have a goal difference of -1 compared to Pool's +3 - when the two sides face each other on Tuesday, November 12.

Wolves have a goal difference of +2.