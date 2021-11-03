READING, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Neil Critchley, Manager of Blackpool celebrates victory following the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Blackpool at Madejski Stadium on October 20, 2021 in Reading, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

How Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City fare in the shock Championship alternative table

Blackpool are currently 15 games into their Championship campaign and sit in 7th place – level on points with a potential play-off spot.

For a bit of fun, we've taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the Championship table would currently look if only goals from non-English players had counted this season.

Here's a look at how Blackpool, their rivals and the rest of the second tier fare in the alternative table.

1. Fulham

Position difference: +1. W: 11. D: 3. L: 1. Goals for/against: 30/6. Points: 36.

2. AFC Bournemouth

Position difference: -1. W: 7. D: 8. L: 0. Goals for/against: 12/3. Points: 29.

3. QPR

Position difference: +8. W: 8. D: 5. L: 2. Goals for/against: 17/10. Points: 29.

4. Blackburn Rovers

Position difference: +5. W: 7. D: 7. L: 1. Goals for/against: 15/5. Points: 28.

