How Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City fare in the shock Championship alternative table

For a bit of fun, we've taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the Championship table would currently look if only goals from non-English players had counted this season.
Here's a look at how Blackpool, their rivals and the rest of the second tier fare in the alternative table.
1. Fulham
Position difference: +1. W: 11. D: 3. L: 1. Goals for/against: 30/6. Points: 36.
Photo: Naomi Baker
2. AFC Bournemouth
Position difference: -1. W: 7. D: 8. L: 0. Goals for/against: 12/3. Points: 29.
Photo: Luke Walker
3. QPR
Position difference: +8. W: 8. D: 5. L: 2. Goals for/against: 17/10. Points: 29.
Photo: Jacques Feeney
4. Blackburn Rovers
Position difference: +5. W: 7. D: 7. L: 1. Goals for/against: 15/5. Points: 28.
Photo: Cameron Smith