'Hopefully he gets more game time': Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's decision to cut short Joe Bunney's loan deal

Terry McPhillips believes Blackpool's decision to cut short Joe Bunney's loan spell so he can rejoin former club Rochdale is a deal that will suit all parties.

It was confirmed earlier today the Seasiders had agreed to let Bunney return to parent club Northampton Town, freeing him up to seal a loan move to Rochdale until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has only made six appearances for the Seasiders this season after joining on a season-long loan from the Cobblers during the summer.

The left back has found himself behind Marc Bola in the pecking order this season and Nick Anderton, who has recently returned from his loan spell at Accrington Stanley, has been named on the bench ahead of Bunney in recent weeks.

“You hope it’s a deal that suits all parties," McPhillips said.

“The lad just wants to play and with the form Marc Bola has been in he hasn’t had the game time he’s wanted.

“He’s a great kid and we wish him all the best and hopefully he gets more game time at Rochdale.

“You couldn’t have envisaged how well Marc Bola was going to do, but that’s football.

“Bola has done really well but Joe did nothing wrong at all, so sometimes that’s just the way it is.”

Bunney will now spend the rest of the season on loan with his former club Rochdale, where he previously played for five years.

“I don’t feel like I’ve left really – it’s only been a year,” Bunney said on his return to Spotland. “I’ve not had a lot of football in that year, so it’s good to be home.

“In my first season as a professional I was promoted here. I’ve had a lot of good memories, good cup runs, played with some good players that have gone on to do good things.

“I’ve still got a lot of friends here. I still speak to the lads from when I was here and get on with everyone. It’s a great club and I’m happy to be back.

“I’m definitely ready for the fight. I wouldn’t have come here if I wasn’t.

“Over the last year, when I have been frustrated, I’ve been working on things in training. I think I’m better defensively now than I was when I left.

“I’d been here a long time and I was grateful for everything the club did for me whilst I was here.

“But I felt it was the time for me to move on. It was a big risk to move away, and I didn’t cope with it very well, if I’m honest.

“I’m back in the north now. I’ve been at Blackpool but injury has got in the way of playing a lot of games.

“I’m back here now to get some games under my belt and hopefully kick us up the table.”