'Hopefully he can do well': Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips on Marc Bola's return to Arsenal

It will be a reunion of sorts tomorrow when Blackpool defender Marc Bola lines up against his former club Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

READ MORE: Donervon Daniels ruled out of Blackpool's Carabao Cup tie at Arsenal

The left back, who supports the Gunners, came through the youth ranks at Arsenal where he joined at the age of 13.

He turned professional with Arsenal in April 2016, and went on to spend loan spells with Notts County and Bristol Rovers.

Following his release from Arsenal during the summer, the defender signed for Blackpool on a one-year contract. He has since made 15 appearances in tangerine.

Despite never playing a first-team game at the Emirates Stadium, Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips says tomorrow's game will take on extra significance for his defender.

He said: “He’s going back to his old club and it’s Arsenal, isn’t it?

“They let him go and he’s done well with us, so he’s probably got the most tickets ordered. Good for him and hopefully he can do well.”