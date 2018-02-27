Home wins vital for Blackpool says Bowyer

While Blackpool’s form is on the up they are still without a win at Bloomfield Road in their last 10 outings – and that’s something manager Gary Bowyer wants to address right away.

Don’t miss the latest football news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

The 2-0 win at Portsmouth last Saturday means the Seasiders are now unbeaten in their last five outings, giving them some much-needed breathing space at the bottom end of the League One table.

Two of those five unbeaten games were the wins at Wigan Athletic and Pompey.

They have given the Seasiders a six-point cushion above the bottom four but Bowyer wants that gap to be stretched with a long overdue home win against Northampton Town this weekend.

“It’s always nice to win in front of your home support and that’s something we’ve got to address,” Bowyer said.

“The win at Portsmouth will give us another confidence boost but it all comes from the hard work in training. We just concentrate on the performances to try to get the results.

“We’ve got to do the same again next week when we’re back at home.

“It’s no coincidence there was a lovely surface at Fratton Park and it does make a difference, but this is something that we went through last season.

“You just take each game as it comes but we’ve now got to take this into next weekend’s game against Northampton.”

Blackpool picked up a vital three points at Portsmouth thanks to goals from Kyle Vassell and Clark Robertson.

Vassell added his name to the scoresheet with a clinical finish on what was his return to the side, having missed Pool’s previous two games.

The 25-year-old has been in and out of action in the last few months due to a recurring hamstring injury, but Bowyer is hopeful he is over the worst of his problems.

Bowyer added: “We spoke pre-game about the importance of Kyle Vassell and how we’ve had to manage him to get him through.

“He looked rusty at times with his hold-up play in the first half but his finish is a wonderful finish for us.

“He should have had one earlier for us as well following a great build-up with Nathan Delfouneso’s pass, but he shot near side instead of across.

“But you saw the value of him for us.

“We also had to be defensively right and I thought the goalkeeper (Joe Lumley) was outstanding again in the way he came for crosses, collected it and remained calm.

“The back four, they won their headers against Oliver Hawkins and that’s difficult.

“The clearances were spot on all day. All over we worked extremely hard.”