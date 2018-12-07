Home form will be key to Blackpool’s hopes of success

Terry McPhillips believes Blackpool will need to maintain their strong home form if they are to have any chance of doing well in League One this season.

The Seasiders currently sit in eighth position in the table and have a priceless opportunity to cut the gap to the top six by facing the team that currently occupies the final play-off spot this weekend.

Charlton Athletic are just three points ahead of Blackpool, who have only been beaten twice at Bloomfield Road this season, and McPhillips wants that strong home record to continue for as long as possible.

“Charlton are a good side and they’re on a good run as well,” the Pool boss said.

“They made a lot of changes for their last game in the FA Cup, nine I think. But I’m expecting it to be really tough.

“They play a certain way, they play football. They’ve got some good players, athletic players, so it’s going to be a bit tactical I’d say. I don’t expect there to be a lot in it.

“We’re at home, aren’t we? So we want to win.

“The last time we were here, we took it to another level in the second half against Burton. It would be nice to start a game like that.

“We play good football. It was simple play that worked for us against Burton but it was good play and often that is the way – just simple football.

“We’re at home, where we’re full of confidence, and hopefully we can get the three points.

“Any team that wants to do well needs to do well at home, whatever league they’re in. We’ve made it a hard place to come to and we want to give Charlton a really tough game on Saturday.

“We’re so many games in now, so it’s going to be a tough game and I think that’s what they’ll expect as well.”

The Seasiders are almost back to full strength for tomorrow’s fixture with Callum Guy and Ollie Turton both returning to training, while Mark Cullen is thought to be closing in on a return.

“Callum and Turts have trained and they look good, Cully is there or thereabouts as well,” McPhillips added.