Home draw for Blackpool in FA Cup fourth round if they win replay with Reading

Blackpool will be at home to Cardiff City or Carlisle United in the fourth round of the FA Cup if they can defeat Reading at the second attempt next week.
Pool and the Royals are set to replay at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday, January 14 after their 2-2 draw at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.
Championship club Cardiff and League Two Carlisle also played out a 2-2 draw at the weekend.
Emirates FA Cup fourth round draw:
Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United
Hull City v Chelsea
Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemuth v Arsenal or Leeds
Northampton Town v Derby County
Brentford v Leicester City
Millwall v Sheffield United
Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion
Burnley v Norwich City
Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City
Manchester City v Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United
Portsmouth v Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool
Ties to take place from January 24-27