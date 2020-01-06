Home draw for Blackpool in FA Cup fourth round if they win replay with Reading

Blackpool will be at home to Cardiff City or Carlisle United in the fourth round of the FA Cup if they can defeat Reading at the second attempt next week.

Pool and the Royals are set to replay at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday, January 14 after their 2-2 draw at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

Championship club Cardiff and League Two Carlisle also played out a 2-2 draw at the weekend.

Emirates FA Cup fourth round draw:

Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemuth v Arsenal or Leeds

Northampton Town v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool

Ties to take place from January 24-27