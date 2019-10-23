History told us this would be a draw - Matt Scrafton's verdict on Blackpool's battling point against Wycombe

The history books pointed towards a draw between Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers - and so it proved.

There hasn’t been a winner in this fixture for the last six encounters, a run that stretches all the way back to 2004.

In fact, Blackpool haven’t been beaten by the Chairboys - who haven’t won at Bloomfield Road in 12 attempts – since the turn of the Millennium.

While their style of play might not have changed much, this is a very different Wycombe side to the one we’re used to seeing.

Gareth Ainsworth has them flying high in second place in League One having been beaten just once all season.

Indeed, had the Buckinghamshire outfit held onto their one-goal first-half lead, they would have toppled early pacesetters Ipswich Town at the summit.

Wycombe’s goal was Wycombe personified. A long ball up to man mountain Adebayo Akinfenwa saw the striker flick the ball into the path of on-running Scott Kashket, who flicked beyond Jak Alnwick into the back of the net.

It was the softest of goals to concede from Blackpool’s point of view, coming via a predictable route the defenders would have been expecting.

But how exactly do you stop Akinfenwa – or ‘the Beast’ as he is more commonly known?

The added frustration was it came very much against the run of play in what was Wycombe’s first serious venture forward.

The Seasiders, who were boosted by the returns of Sullay Kaikai and Jordan Thompson, were straight onto the front foot from kick-off, playing with a fervour and positive attacking intent.

Just two minutes prior to Wycombe’s opener, James Husband – who was a constant threat down the left flank – was slipped through on goal only to see his shot blocked at the last second.

As has so often been the case for the Seasiders in recent weeks, they were soon punished for their miss.

As we all know, goals change games and - having looked so threatening just moments before – Simon Grayson’s men soon transformed into a side that looked blunt and devoid of ideas.

The remainder of the first half might as well not have happened such was the lack of entertainment on offer.

Wycombe were only too happy to sit back and keep Blackpool at arm’s length, something they achieved with relative ease for the remainder of the opening half.

The game was bitty and littered with constant stoppages, which only played into the hands of Ainsworth’s men.

For Blackpool, it was a similar theme. When they don’t get the opening goal, they struggle to break teams down and consequently struggle to create chances.

The frustrations felt on the terraces must also have been felt from the manager, who got a response from his team after the break.

The Seasiders, much like the first half, were straight onto the attack to earn a corner inside the opening seconds.

Nathan Delfouneso, playing in a role just off striker Armand Gnanduillet that doesn’t seem to get the best out of him, came close with a header from a trademark Liam Feeney cross.

Ben Heneghan was standing behind the forward and would have had an easier header at goal, seeing as the ball was just a little too high for Delfouneso.

But Heneghan wasn’t complaining five minutes later when he rose at the back post to head his side level, looping a Sullay Kaikai free kick up and over former Seasider Ryan Allsop and into the back of the Wycombe net.

The on-loan Sheffield United defender felt he should have had a second soon after when he thundered another header home from Jordan Thompson’s corner, but this one was harshly ruled out after the referee adjudged Heneghan to have climbed above his man.

From the press box, it just looked as though Heneghan had the beating of his marker and simply got to the ball quicker.

The game soon reverted back to what it had been for the majority of the first half, and that was a stodgy affair with very little to split the two teams.

Wycombe, who for all their good form this season have only won once away from home, seemed happy to settle for a point and showed little adventure in the final stages.

Blackpool, on the other hand, looked the more likely to get a late winner should one come, but chances were virtually non-existent.

The two sides produced just three shots on target between them, a stat that sums up the action and quality on offer.

Pool had 10 shots on target to Wycombe’s nine, and while match stats don’t always tell the whole story, you won’t find too many observers disagreeing that this was a fair result.

Grayson’s men can’t grumble too much at drawing with the team sitting in second place in the division, while also reducing them to very little in front of goal - with Jak Alnwick given nothing to do all evening, aside from picking the ball out of the net early on.

But it’s now just two wins in 11 league games for the Seasiders, which must be a worry.

The main positive from Tuesday night’s encounter was the return of a number of key men, which bodes well for the busy fixture schedule coming up.

Next up is the trip to Burton Albion on Saturday, where Pool take on a side they don’t exactly have the best record against.

Let’s hope the Seasiders defy history on this occasion.