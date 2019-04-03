Hilco Global 'delighted' to help find buyer for Blackpool Football Club

The company brought in by Blackpool FC receiver Paul Cooper to assist with the sale of the club has spoken of its 'delight' at being able to help lead the Seasiders into a new era.

Last Friday it was announced the club was officially up for sale, with Cooper taking the first step in selling Blackpool by appointing an independent financial services company to help with the process.

Cooper, along with joint receiver David Rubin, has instructed Hilco Global to assist in the sale and marketing of the club and its related football assets.

“Blackpool FC is a magnificent football club with an incredibly loyal following," Hilco Global director Nat Baldwin said.

"We are well aware of the passion and emotions shown by the fans this season.

"We're delighted to be able to assist with finding a buyer that can lead the club forward over the coming years.”

No timeframe has been given for the sale process but, as of last week, there have been 59 expressions of interest.

Cooper and his team now have a full picture of the club’s financial position and are satisfied that it is now fit for sale.

The club was placed into receivership in February under instruction from the High Court, and it is now Cooper's task to realise the football club and its related assets to settle the debt Owen Oyston still owes to Valeri Belokon.

While there has been a great deal of interest from potential buyers, it's likely many will wait for the EFL's decision on the potential 12-point deduction before lodging a firm bid.

As it stands the Seasiders, who are six points adrift of the League One play-offs, would be three points clear of the relegation places were the deduction to be applied.

Interested parties should contact Baldwin (nbaldwin@hilcoglobal.eu) or Jack Gillespie (JGillespie@hilcoglobal.eu) to register their interest.