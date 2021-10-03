‘He’s been on fire’: Ian Holloway heaps praise on Blackpool man after Blackburn Rovers win

The Northern Irishman notched his seventh goal of the season on Saturday to help Blackpool beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1.

Unfortunately the 22-year-old had to hobble off the pitch after just 22 minutes after injuring his hamstring, a knock that is likely to keep him out of Northern Ireland’s upcoming internationals.

Lavery’s replacement Jerry Yates scored within two minutes of coming on to help Neil Critchley’s side record their fourth win from their last six games.

Speaking to presenter Colin Murray on the EFL highlights show Quest last night, Holloway was glowing with praise for Blackpool’s in-form striker.

“What a sensation he’s been so far,” he said.

“He’s got wonderful little feet and he keeps getting into these great positions.

Former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway

“It’s a brilliant bit of play (for his goal), it’s not an own goal. Unfortunately he has to go off after that, but let’s hope it’s not too serious because he’s been on fire.

“It was a great header at the far post (from Madine), a good save and Yates is on the spot - although you probably could have scored that one! But it’s a great reaction from him.

“He works his socks off and he scored an awful lot of goals last season. To be fair to him, there is a step-up but he’s going to be great.

“What a save as well by the way - our sub goalie Stuart Moore coming on for Chris Maxwell.

“We’re on a roll at the minute.”