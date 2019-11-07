Here's how Blackpool's side will look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020

For a bit of fun, we've simulated the game five seasons into the future, and had a look at how Blackpool are predicted to line up in the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see the future starting XI and manager...

1. GK: Henrich Ravas One of just two non-British or Irish players in the squad, the Slovakian stopper is Blackpool's new number one. He's just joined on a free transfer from Leyton Orient. Getty Buy a Photo

2. DR: Niall Mason Another 2024 summer signing, the Southampton youth academy product joined from Peterborough United for a bargain 210k. Getty Buy a Photo

3. CB: Curtis Nelson He's had a stellar four seasons in a tangerine shirt, but the ex-Oxford United defender is now trying to force a move away to a 'bigger club' despite being the skipper. Shameful behaviour, Curtis. Getty Buy a Photo

4. CB: Will Nightingale With a determination rating of 18/20, Blackpool's new number five has exactly the right mentality to thrive in defence. Getty Buy a Photo

View more