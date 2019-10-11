Heartbreak for Blackpool's Jordan Thompson as Northern Ireland lose late on against Netherlands

It was heartbreak for Jordan Thompson and his Northern Ireland teammates as they squandered a one-goal lead to lose their vital Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands in stoppage time.

In the space of 15 minutes Northern Ireland saw dreams of a historic victory, given to them by Josh Magennis' 75th-minute header, become hopes of a vital point and then turn to dust in a 3-1 loss.

A win would have had Michael O'Neill's men on course for Euro 2020; a draw would have left them with a strong chance; defeat leaves those hopes hanging by a thread.

Memphis Depay did the damage as he inspired a dramatic turnaround, equalising with 10 minutes to go before getting the second of two stoppage-time goals.

Thompson earned his fourth cap for his country by coming off the bench with eight minutes to go, to play against the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Matthijs De Ligt and Frenkie De Jong.

"We're devastated by the result," O'Neill said. "It was very hard on us to lose two goals so late in the game, having defended for so long and gone ahead in the game.

"It was a combination of fatigue on our part and the quality of the opposition.

"They were able to make substitutions that strengthened them and that ultimately proved to be the difference.

"They bring on players like Malen and De Jong and Van de Beek who have been courted by clubs all over Europe, and we brought on two lads who play in League One.

"Hopefully people recognise that. It was a fantastic performance but ultimately one that was disappointing in the end.

"We don't want to be a team that pats ourself on the back and say we came here and did well but we lost. We want to be a team that's better than that."

The result now leaves Northern Ireland in third place in Group C, behind both the Netherlands and Germany who have played a game less.

Thompson will now be hoping to make his second start for his country when Northern Ireland take on Czech Republic in a friendly on Monday.