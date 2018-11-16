Healthy Blackpool squad makes Terry McPhillips feel good

Terry McPhillips believes his Blackpool side have regained that winning feeling after overcoming their recent dip in form.

The Seasiders’ first ever league defeat to neighbours Fleetwood Town at the end of October was followed by two further losses.

But Blackpool have issued the perfect response, winning three games on the spin in league and cup.

McPhillips, whose squad is now close to a clean bill of health for tomorrow’s clash with Southend United, says confidence will be vital in the coming weeks.

He told The Gazette: “We’re getting used to that winning feeling again, and we’ve got quite a lot of players vying for a starting spot and places on the bench. It’s really healthy competition.

“Reacting to defeats is when you learn about people, isn’t it? Especially when you have a week like that.

“We have learned and some have taken their chances more than others, which means it will be an interesting team to pick this Saturday. I’m sure whoever gets the nod will give it a right good go.”

McPhillips’ side will play live on BBC Two at the end of the month, when they face Solihull Moors in the second round of the FA Cup.

The BBC’s Dan Walker will present the match from the National League club, with analysis from former England players Dion Dublin and Alex Scott.

The game on Friday, November 30 (kick-off 7.55pm), comes just three days after Pool are due to travel to Doncaster Rovers.

McPhillips said: “It’s brilliant for the lads and brilliant for the club.

We’ll make some more money again. That’s good and all of that helps.

“It’s also a chance to get on television on a Friday night, which will be nice.

“It doesn’t give us a great rest after the Doncaster game on Tuesday but we’ll take that one.”