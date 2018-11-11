'He was outstanding': On-loan Rangers man Joe Dodoo earns praise from Blackpool boss

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips says Joe Dodoo was "outstanding" in yesterday's 3-2 FA Cup first round win at Exeter City.

The forward, who has struggled for game time for Blackpool this season, was given a start at St James Park on Saturday and repaid his manager's faith with a goal and an assist.

His header, which gave Pool the lead after just three minutes, was just his second goal for the Seasiders.

It was just his tenth appearance in tangerine this season but McPhillips was impressed the 23-year-old's performance.

“I’m delighted for him because he hasn’t played as much as he wants to and he’s let me know that to be fair," the Blackpool boss said.

“He’s had his go and he’s done himself no harm, has he? I thought he was outstanding.

“I thought the lads that came in did well. Ryan McLaughlin was good, John O'Sullivan worked his socks off.

“But to come here, when we’re away against a team who are near the top of their league, it’s our third journey in about nine days and we’re missing a hell of our squad, it's a great effort.

"I know they’re missing some players to be fair and full credit for how they went about it to take it to the death, but we’re missing some players too and it tested the squad and in the end it’s produced the win and got our name into the hat.”