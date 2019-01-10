'He's very doubtful': Mark Howard looks set to miss Blackpool's trip to league leaders Portsmouth

Terry McPhillips has revealed goalkeeper Mark Howard is likely to miss out Blackpool's trip to league leaders Portsmouth this weekend.

Pool's number one sustained a recurrence of the groin injury he suffered earlier in the season during Blackpool's defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup last week.

During that game he was replaced by Christoffer Mafoumbi, who is likely to be handed a start at Fratton Park this weekend in his place.

“We’ll assess him again but he’s very doubtful for this weekend", McPhillips said on Howard.

“Chris has come in and done well before. He’s waited patiently for his opportunities and he’ll get another one I think on Saturday.”

There is better news elsewhere though, with Curtis Tilt and Ollie Turton back in training and Jordan Thompson back from suspension.

When asked for an update on the fitness of Tilt and Turton, McPhillips said: “They're close.

"They’re involved in today’s training so that’s a big positive. I've got my fingers crossed for them.”

Pool should also be boosted by the return of Ben Heneghan, who missed last weekend's game through illness.

“Yes he will be in today," McPhillips confirmed. "He’s had a good few days off and we will assess him.

“I’m sure he’ll still have a little bit of the lurgy, which is going around, but we will see.”