'He's no Wes Hoolahan!': Blackpool fans react to THAT Armand Gnanduillet penalty miss in Blackpooll's FA Cup draw against Reading

The Seasiders were forced to settle for a replay
The Seasiders were forced to settle for a replay
Share this article

Blackpool were forced to settle for a replay after being held to a 2-2 draw in their FA Cup third round tie against Reading.

Here's what Pool fans had to say about the result: