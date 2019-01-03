'He's got great ability': Terry McPhillips delighted to see Callum Guy become permanent Blackpool player

Terry McPhillips has spoken of his delight after Blackpool wrapped up the permanent signing of promising midfielder Callum Guy.

The 22-year-old has been on loan with the Seasiders from Championship side Derby County since the end of August, when it was announced the deal would be made permanent when the transfer window opens in January.

That move was confirmed yesterday, with the midfielder agreeing an 18-month contract which also contains an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Guy has made 21 appearances so far this season, with his only goal in a tangerine shirt coming on his debut against Macclesfield Town in the Checkatrade Trophy in September.

“I think he’s going to be a good player, he’s getting better. He’s got great ability," McPhillips said.

“That now frees up another loan because he was on loan, so that’s permanent now, which gives us another space.”