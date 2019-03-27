'He's got a record of scoring goals': Blackpool boss not surprised by Matty Virtue's long-range effort against Bradford City

Terry McPhillips says he was not surprised by Matty Virtue's 25-yard howitzer in Blackpool's emphatic 4-1 win at Bradford City at the weekend.

The midfielder grabbed Pool's second of the game in clinical fashion, running free down the centre of the pitch before unleashing a low effort into the bottom corner.

It was the 21-year-old's second goal since joining the Seasiders in January, having also netted in the 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley.

“It’s probably more than 60 yards he runs after picking up the ball in our half and running all the way," McPhillips said.

“He’s got a record of scoring goals, so we’re not surprised (by the finish). That’s his second goal now and he’s had other chances.

“We’re really pleased for him.”

Virtue completed a permanent transfer to Blackpool from Liverpool's Under-23 side in January, signing a two-and-a-half year deal at Bloomfield Road.