'He's done ever so well': Terry McPhillips on Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard

Terry McPhillips has suggested Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard could attract interest from clubs in the league above if he continues his fine run of form.

READ MORE: Blackpool in Lancashire Senior Cup action against Wigan Athletic



Terry McPhillips has lavished praise on goalkeeper Mark Howard

The 32-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to his second spell at the club, conceding just seven goals in Blackpool’s opening 10 games of the season.

While Howard’s record of four consecutive clean sheets away from home was relinquished in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Peterborough United, he still had time to make a point-saving fingertip stop in the seventh and final minute of stoppage time.

“We’re expecting him to save them now, because that’s what he does,” McPhillips said.

“He's done ever so well and if he’s not careful he’ll be going back to the Championship soon. Hopefully that’s with us, but he might be going in January, mightn't he?

Nottingham has scored twice in 11 appearances

“But we’ve got a really good goalkeeper and, while the goals against record has gone, this Peterborough team does score goals. They’re not top of the league for nothing, they outscore teams.

“They haven’t managed to do that against us, so we’re really pleased.”

Another man who helped Blackpool hold on to their point was Michael Nottingham, as he came off the bench to sure up the defence.

The 29-year-old is another of Pool’s summer signings to make an immediate impression.

“He’s coming on,” McPhillips added. “He’s 29 but he’s just come from the National League North and he’s never played higher than that until now.

“He helped Salford to get into the Conference before coming to us, because he’s ambitious.

“He probably could have got more money if he stayed at Salford but he wanted to come into the league and now he is he’s getting better every game.”