'He's doing really well': Blackpool boss provides positive update on recovery of long-term absentee Max Clayton

Long-term Blackpool absentee Max Clayton is finally on the road to recovery following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

READ MORE: Jay Spearing likely to return for Blackpool but doubts remain over Curtis Tilt



Clayton has featured just seven times since signing for Blackpool in June 2017 and has yet to play a single minute of this season’s campaign.

His last appearance was over a year ago in Blackpool’s Checkatrade Trophy draw against Mansfield on December 6, 2017.

The 24-year-old has a long-standing hamstring issue which led to the former Crewe Alexandra and Bolton Wanderers man attending the FA’s National Football Centre at St George’s to speed up his recovery.

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips issued some promising news regarding the attacking midfielder’s recovery.

“Max Clayton is doing really well with his rehab,” he said. Seeing him running, he looks in great condition.

“He obviously had a long time out last year so we’ve tried looking after him the best we can, but football’s football and I think he was involved in three games in a week which highlighted the weakness.

“It’s a shame but he’s a great kid and he will just get on with it.

“He’s in his welly boot now for a couple of weeks. But what the scan did show is that it was already starting to heal, so that’s good that it’s already recovering.”

Blackpool will also be anticipating the return of club captain Jimmy Ryan, who is expected to return to fitness at the start of the New Year.

The 30-year-old underwent knee surgery in September having picked up the injury during the final day of last season away at Rotherham United, and hasn’t featured since.

But McPhillips remains confident Ryan is on the right course.

“Jimmy is on the grass and is doing well,” the Pool boss said.

“For Jimmy it’s when the ball really comes out and we will see what he can do, because he’s been out a long time. So fingers crossed for him.”