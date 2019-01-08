'He's been unlucky': Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips on Paudie O'Connor's return to Leeds United

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips has admitted Paudie O'Connor has been unfortunate not to to get more game time during his loan spell, which has today been cut short.

The defender has been with Blackpool since the start of the season but has struggled to get regular minutes at Bloomfield Road, making 17 appearances with just 10 of those coming in League One.

The Irish centre back has started the last four games, however, following an injury to Curtis Tilt and the brief absence of Donervon Daniels.

But he has today been recalled early from his season-long deal by parent club Leeds United, who are now set to send him out on loan to Bradford City.

“Paudie has been really unlucky not to play more games with us," McPhillips said.

“He’s been a very popular lad and has always put in strong and committed performances whenever called upon.

“We thank for his contribution during his time here and wish him all the very best for the future.”