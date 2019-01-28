'He's been outstanding': Armand Gnanduillet heaps praise on Blackpool goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi

Christoffer Mafoumbi has earned the praise of his Blackpool teammate Armand Gnanduillet after keeping his third straight clean sheet in the weekend win at Coventry.

The 24-year-old was thrust into the Blackpool side earlier this month following the groin injury Mark Howard picked up in the FA Cup defeat to Arsenal.

And Mafoumbi has produced three consistent performances, keeping shutouts against Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town and now the Sky Blues, with the Seasiders now boasting 14 clean sheets in the league this season.

The Congo international was in fine form at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday, making a string of impressive saves to keep Mark Robins' men at bay.

And Mafoumbi's close friend Gnanduillet made sure he gave his teammate the credit he deserves.

“I thought it was a very difficult game, especially in the first half where we weren’t really in the game - apart from Chris who played well for the full game," Gnanduillet said.

“It’s not easy to be a goalkeeper, it’s not an easy position, but the last three games Chris has been outstanding.

“At Coventry he was our best player, that’s a fact. But the back four were top class as well.

“We had a chat at half time and we came back out and we showed how good we are, so we’re pleased with this win.

“In the second half we showed people just how good we are and we got the victory, and now we have to go back home and get the result against Wycombe on Tuesday.

“This is why we play football, because you want to be playing game after game.

“The Coventry game is finished now so we now focus on the next game on Tuesday.”