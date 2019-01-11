'He makes and score goals': Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips delighted to wrap up loan signing of Nya Kirby

Terry McPhillips has spoken of his delight after Blackpool managed to wrap up the signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Nya Kirby on loan until the end of the season.

The Pool boss first met Kirby, a World Cup winner with England U17s, prior to the Seasiders' 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon on December 29.

There he met the Palace midfielder alongside well-known former Eagles striker Mark Bright, who is now director of U23 development at Selhurst Park.

McPhillips said: “Nya is a highly-rated young prospect who we are delighted to bring to the club.

"It’s a deal we’ve been working on for a couple of weeks now, having initially met the lad before we played AFC Wimbledon.

“He’s an attacking midfielder who makes and scores goals, and he’s had great international experience with England at various youth levels, winning the U17 World Cup in 2017.

“We’ll meet him again down here in Portsmouth now and he’ll go straight into the squad for the match tomorrow.”