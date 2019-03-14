'He'll get his chance': Blackpool boss keen to see Crystal Palace loanee remain at the club

Terry McPhillips says he is hopeful Crystal Palace loanee Nya Kirby won't go the same way as Elias Sorsensen, who was yesterday recalled from his nightmare spell.

Sorensen has now returned to parent club Newcastle United having made just one sub appearance since arriving at Bloomfield Road in January.

Kirby has also struggled for game time, starting just the one game.

That came in the 0-0 draw at Charlton Athletic last month, a game he impressed in.

But since then he hasn't seen a single minute of action and has made just three appearances in total.

Mark Bright, club ambassador at Crystal Palace, was at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night for Blackpool's 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers - a game where Kirby was an unused substitute.

When asked if there's a chance of Kirby also being recalled, McPhillips said: “I don’t know, you never know do you? But I hope not.

“I really didn’t want Elias to go. He would have been in the squad for Saturday’s game had he stayed.

“To be fair to Nya, he’s doing well in training as well and he’s knocking on the door. I think he’s a good player.

“He can make or score a goal and he’ll get his chance as well.”