Harry Pritchard bids goodbye to Blackpool with heartfelt message as he embarks on 'new chapter' with Bradford City

Harry Pritchard has penned a heartfelt goodbye message to Blackpool fans after sealing a permanent move to Bradford City.

The 26-year-old has had his contract with the Seasiders cancelled by mutual consent to allow him to make the move to Valley Parade.

The midfielder first arrived at Bloomfield Road last summer after signing on a free transfer from Maidenhead United.

He went on to score six goals in 50 matches for Blackpool.

Pritchard wrote on Twitter: "Huge thank you to everyone at Blackpool FC and what a year it has been!

"You fans have now got your club back and it is certainly heading in the right direction.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time there and I wish the staff and players all the best for the rest of the season and I know they can achieve their aim of promotion."

Pritchard has agreed a two-year contract with Bradford, where he will link up with former boss Gary Bowyer.

The midfielder described the move as a "new chapter" in his career.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to have signed for Bradford City and I can not wait to get going," he added.

"A huge club with great ambitions of moving up the football leagues and hopefully I can be a part of that.

"Let's go!"