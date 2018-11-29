Harry Pritchard admits Blackpool players brought in at Doncaster 'look bad'

Harry Pritchard says Blackpool’s defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday “looks bad” on the four players who were brought into the team.

Terry McPhillips surprised many by making a quartet of changes to the side that had beaten Burton Albion 3-0 at the weekend.

While Ollie Turton and Marc Bola were left out with knocks, Michael Nottingham and Joe Dodoo were unexpectedly dropped to the bench.

It was a gamble that didn’t pay off for Pool, who went down to a 2-0 defeat at the Keepmoat Stadium.

It was their first loss in six games and saw the Seasiders slip a place to eighth in League One.

Pritchard, who was one of those four players to come into the side on Tuesday, admitted it didn’t go to plan.

He said: “Obviously the gaffer tried to change it and put different personnel on but it just didn’t work.

“First 45 minutes, if we go in at half-time 0-0 you would say the changes worked but we come away with a 2-0 defeat.

“It looks bad on the team and especially those coming into the team after winning 3-0 at the weekend.

“So we have to hold our hands up, forget this and go again on Friday (at Solihull Moors in the FA Cup).”

It could have been so different had Pool taken just one of the three presentable chances that came their way in the first half.

But Nathan Delfouneso, Armand Gnanduillet and Joe Bunney all failed to capitalise on their opportunities to put the Seasiders ahead.

They were eventually made to pay for those misses by Herbie Kane, who netted for the hosts in first-half stoppage time before John Marquis made sure of the points 12 minutes from time.

Pritchard added: “It’s disappointing. We didn’t really get going.

“We had a few chances in the first half, which meant we could have been one, maybe two ahead at half-time.

“But we found ourselves 1-0 down at the break and we just didn’t get going in the second half.

“We thought we would go in 0-0 at half-time and come out firing at the start of the second half, like we did against Burton Albion on Saturday.

“We discussed the chances we had missed in the changing room but unfortunately you can’t take every chance you create.

“But we found ourselves 1-0 down in the 45th minute. It was a great strike and you can’t really do much about that, but we’re disappointed.

“We didn’t really get going in the second half, so I’m not really sure what was up. It just didn’t click.

“We tried a style of football we’re used to playing but none of us were really on it. In the end I think they deserved the win.”