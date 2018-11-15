Grimsby Town's Adam Forrest replaces Chris Short as Blackpool's new fitness coach

Blackpool have moved to appoint Grimsby Town's Adam Forrest as their new fitness coach, replacing the recently departed Chris Short.

Forrest arrives at Bloomfield Road from Blundell Park, where he has been working as an assistant coach to Michael Jolley since the summer.

Prior to that, Forrest also worked with Jolley at AFC Eskilstuna in Sweden. He has held previous sports science roles in the academies at Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic.

He takes over from Chris Short, who joined Oxford United at the start of the month.

Manager Terry McPhillips said: “Adam has come from Grimsby and took his first session this morning, which was very good.

"He knew a few of our lads previously anyway and he’s a good addition to the backroom team."