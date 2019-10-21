Grayson: I couldn't put everything right at Blackpool in one transfer window

Simon Grayson says it will take more than one transfer window to get his Blackpool side to where he wants it.

The Seasiders, who take on high-flying Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road tonight, are currently eighth in League One.

While the Pool boss is satisfied with how the season is going, he insists his squad is still a work in progress and fans shouldn’t expect to see radical change “overnight”.

Grayson said: “I’ve played in some teams that might not have had the greatest of ability but we made up for it with spirit, determination and desire.

“As a result we won promotions and cups off the back of it, so that’s what I’ve tried to create at all the clubs I’ve been involved with. I think we’ve got that here, but while we’ve got a real honest group of players we’re still a work in progress.

“What you’ve got to look at is: who is going to be here for the long-term, who is going to be here for the short- term and what do you need to do in the next window?

“It can’t just happen overnight that I will come in and with one transfer window get every player I want. It happens over a period of time.

It comes with the fact the club is still progressing and moving forward from the state it was in just six months ago.

“If you think you’ve got the squad and you are happy to stick with it, and the commercial people think that they have done their jobs, then you will come unstuck.

“On the football side, I’ve always had the mindset that you’ve got to improve in every window and bring in better players than from the previous window.

“If you do that, you will move forward as a club and that’s what you’ve got to keep doing.

“Off the pitch as well, people are working and progressing to the standard that I want as a manager and Simon Sadler wants as the owner.”

Blackpool’s form has been mixed of late, Grayson’s men winning just one of their last five games in all competitions.

But even when the Seasiders were enjoying better fortunes, Grayson was well aware his side still had improvements to make.

He added: “Winning football matches makes things a lot easier for everybody. But sometimes winning matches can paper over the cracks, when things might still not be right.

“You’ve got to be sensible with your approach – see the bigger picture and not just the short-term vision of things.

“As a manager I won’t get too carried away after a win because we will analyse what we can do better, and when you lose a couple you don’t beat yourself up.

“But what you do is strive to improve and make sure you come out on the other side of difficult periods as a better person and as a better football club.”