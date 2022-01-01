Grant McCann disappointed his Hull City side couldn't snatch a late point against Blackpool

Blackpool got the New Year off to a winning start with a hard-earned 1-0 win thanks to Gary Madine's first-half penalty.

The spot kick was awarded after Jacob Graves fell Josh Bowler in the box, a player who enjoyed a loan spell with the Tigers during the 2019/20 season.

The margin of Pool's victory could well have been greater, with Neil Critchley’s men squandering multiple chances to make life more comfortable for themselves.

Nevertheless, Pool were still reliant on two superhuman saves from Dan Grimshaw deep into stoppage-time to avoid any last-gasp drama for the third game running.

Reflecting on his side's defeat, McCann told BBC Radio Humberside: "We weren't at our best today, that's for sure.

"We didn't really get going for most of the game. It was a bit scrappy.

Tigers boss Grant McCann

"The goal is disappointing because we talked all week about Josh Bowler. We know him inside out and how he wants to come inside on his left foot. We didn't get it right between two players and he gets into the box.

"Is it a penalty? It's 50/50. We've watched it back now and the ball veers to the left, whether it's Bowler's touch or Greaves' touch, I don't know. We just didn't get the rub of the green on it.

"After that, we had a very good chance with Tyler (Smith) which he probably should score.

"At half-time we told the boys to up the energy, up the aggression and try and pick up more second balls in midfield to play forward and over their press a bit more.

"We did it and we had two unbelievable chances at the end that we simply had to score, there's no question about that."

McCann added: "We're disappointed in there. We've not been at our best today but we're disappointed not to come away with at least a point.

"The chances we created today were pleasing, but in this division you have to take those chances when they come.

"It's a very demanding league where if you don't take them, you're likely to lose and that was the case today. That was particularly the case at the end."