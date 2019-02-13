'Good point, let's hope for another positive result in court!': Fans react to Blackpool's draw at Sunderland

Armand Gnanduillet celebrates after giving Blackpool the lead at the Stadium of Light
Armand Gnanduillet celebrates after giving Blackpool the lead at the Stadium of Light

Blackpool fans were left satisfied after the Seasiders held on for a deserved point against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Here's how Blackpool fans reacted to the result on social media: