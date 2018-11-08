Goal hero Nathan Delfouneso proud to be a 'horrible' battler for Blackpool

Blackpool’s midweek matchwinner Nathan Delfouneso says their battling qualities were the key to getting back to winning ways.

The Seasiders were back to their resilient best on Tuesday as they ground out a 1-0 win at Gillingham, keeping their ninth clean sheet of the season.

It was an evenly contested clash with little to split the two sides but Delfouneso’s second-half header, his fourth goal of the season, proved to be the difference as Pool put their back-to-back league defeats behind them.

“I’m very proud,” the forward said. “It wasn’t our greatest performance of the season but we battled and we ground out the result.

“We knew Gillingham were in form but I thought the boys did a great job. We dug in, worked hard and did all the horrible stuff.

“We put our bodies on the line and Christoffer (Mafoumbi) made a great save at the end, so everyone did their part.

“We made the tackles, made the last-ditch blocks and that sort of thing. Every man did great, including those who came on, so credit to everybody.

“It’s been a long week but we can go home tired but happy. We will recover and go again on Saturday (at Exeter in the FA Cup).”

Delfouneso’s goal came just five minutes after half time, the 27-year-old heading home Chris Taylor’s cross from inside the six-yard box.

He added: “Cully (Mark Cullen) has done great in the build-up to the goal and then it’s an amazing ball from Tayls.

“I just had to make sure I was in the right place at the right time.

“Thankfully I was there to put the ball in the back of the net and I’m just happy it helped us get the three points.”

After three straight losses, including the Carabao Cup exit at Arsenal, manager Terry McPhillips again decided to ring the changes.

There were three players recalled to the starting line-up in Callum Guy and Michael Nottingham and Taylor as Blackpool tweaked their formation to play a diamond system.

It paid dividends as they picked up their sixth league win of the season, lifting them four places to ninth.

Delfouneso added: “We changed it a bit, and that shows we are adaptable and capable of playing in different formations.

“That’s credit to the staff and also to the players who executed it as well.

“When you come this far, it’s always a good trip back after a win.

“I’d also like to thank the fans who came out as well. It’s a long trip for them but they made their voices heard and we really appreciate it.”