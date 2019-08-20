Gillingham v Blackpool AS IT HAPPENED: Updates, action and reaction from League One clash at Priestfield Stadium Simon Grayson's men make the 560-mile round trip to Gillingham Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool make the long trip down to Gillingham tonight looking to make it four wins from four in League One this season. Keep refreshing our live blog below for team news and regular updates throughout the night: Blackpool goal hero Ryan Edwards says: It wasn't pretty or enjoyable ... but we won Blackpool aiming to create history at Gillingham by winning fourth league game on the spin