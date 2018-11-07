Gillingham 0-1 Blackpool: Steve Lovell on his side's defeat to the Seasiders

Gillingham boss Steve Lovell admitted his side weren’t as “sharp” as they normally are during their 1-0 defeat to Blackpool last night.

Gillingham 0-1 Blackpool: Nathan Delfouneso the match winner as Seasiders get back to winning ways

A Nathan Delfouneso goal got the Seasiders back to winning ways last night in an evenly-contested clash at the Priestfield Stadium.

The Gills came into the game on the back of 4-0 and 3-0 home wins, but a superb defensive performance saw Blackpool claim their ninth clean sheet of the season.

"There wasn't much in it over the 90 minutes but they took their chance,” Lovell said.

“A draw would have been a fair result. We didn't look as sharp as we normally do.

“For the majority of the game I thought we were in control but we couldn't find that bit of quality in the final third.

“We would have been happy with a point but it's fine margins.

“We worked hard enough and we gave everything, there wasn’t much between the two teams.

“They took their chance when it came to them and we had a number we didn’t take.”