Gillingham 0-1 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings after hard-earned win at Priestfield Stadium

Blackpool got back to winning ways last night as they claimed a hard-earned 1-0 victory away at Gillingham.

Gillingham 0-1 Blackpool: Nathan Delfouneso the match winner as Seasiders get back to winning ways

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Christoffer Mafoumbi - 8

Earned his first clean sheet for Blackpool with a trio of vital stops, the last a superb reaction save in stoppage time.

Michael Nottingham - 7

Got forward well with some powerful marauding runs. Solid in defence and gave nothing away.

Ben Heneghan - 8

Dominant in the air, helping Blackpool earn another clean sheet. Went close early on with a header.

Curtis Tilt - 8

Made it look easy against the league’s top scorer Tom Eaves. Calm on the ball and won all of his headers.

Marc Bola - 7

Showed plenty of endeavour to get forwards and whipped in some dangerous balls from the left.

Jay Spearing - 7

Sprayed the ball around nicely and created a number of early chances through his dangerous corner deliveries.

Ollie Turton - 8

Tireless display in the middle of the park. Always tracking back and winning loose balls, making a number of vital blocks.

Callum Guy - 7

Had little impact on the game first half but seemed to get stronger as the game wore on. Never stopped running.

Chris Taylor - 7

Worked hard in a more advanced number 10 role and provided the pinpoint cross for Nathan Delfouneso’s goal.

Nathan Delfouneso - 7

His headed goal, his fourth of the season, proved to be the difference. Did well winning flick ons and holding the ball up.

Mark Cullen - 7

Worked tirelessly for the cause, chasing long balls and winning a number of flick ons. Came close on a couple of occasions.



Subs used



Jordan Thompson - 7

For Taylor, 60

Brought calmness on the ball, helping Blackpool wind the clock down as they held onto the lead.

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Cullen, 84

Put himself about and helped Blackpool get over the line in the dying stages.





Subs not used: Myles Boney, Ryan McLaughlin, John O’Sullivan, Liam Feeney, Joe Dodoo





Gillingham: Holy, Ehmer, Zakuani, Fuller, O'Neill (List), Ogilvie (Parker), Oldaker, Byrne, Charles-Cook (Parrett), Hanlan, Eaves



Subs not used: Hadler, Simpson, Nasseri, Mbo





Referee: Craig Hicks

Next match: Exeter City (away, Saturday, November 10, 3pm, FA Cup first round)