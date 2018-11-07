Gillingham 0-1 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings after hard-earned win at Priestfield Stadium

Blackpool got back to winning ways last night as they claimed a hard-earned 1-0 victory away at Gillingham.
Gillingham 0-1 Blackpool: Nathan Delfouneso the match winner as Seasiders get back to winning ways
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Christoffer Mafoumbi - 8
Earned his first clean sheet for Blackpool with a trio of vital stops, the last a superb reaction save in stoppage time.
Michael Nottingham - 7
Got forward well with some powerful marauding runs. Solid in defence and gave nothing away.
Ben Heneghan - 8
Dominant in the air, helping Blackpool earn another clean sheet. Went close early on with a header.
Curtis Tilt - 8
Made it look easy against the league’s top scorer Tom Eaves. Calm on the ball and won all of his headers.
Marc Bola - 7
Showed plenty of endeavour to get forwards and whipped in some dangerous balls from the left.
Jay Spearing - 7
Sprayed the ball around nicely and created a number of early chances through his dangerous corner deliveries.
Ollie Turton - 8
Tireless display in the middle of the park. Always tracking back and winning loose balls, making a number of vital blocks.
Callum Guy - 7
Had little impact on the game first half but seemed to get stronger as the game wore on. Never stopped running.
Chris Taylor - 7
Worked hard in a more advanced number 10 role and provided the pinpoint cross for Nathan Delfouneso’s goal.
Nathan Delfouneso - 7
His headed goal, his fourth of the season, proved to be the difference. Did well winning flick ons and holding the ball up.
Mark Cullen - 7
Worked tirelessly for the cause, chasing long balls and winning a number of flick ons. Came close on a couple of occasions.
Subs used
Jordan Thompson - 7
For Taylor, 60
Brought calmness on the ball, helping Blackpool wind the clock down as they held onto the lead.
Harry Pritchard - 6
For Cullen, 84
Put himself about and helped Blackpool get over the line in the dying stages.
Subs not used: Myles Boney, Ryan McLaughlin, John O’Sullivan, Liam Feeney, Joe Dodoo
Gillingham: Holy, Ehmer, Zakuani, Fuller, O'Neill (List), Ogilvie (Parker), Oldaker, Byrne, Charles-Cook (Parrett), Hanlan, Eaves
Subs not used: Hadler, Simpson, Nasseri, Mbo
Referee: Craig Hicks
Next match: Exeter City (away, Saturday, November 10, 3pm, FA Cup first round)