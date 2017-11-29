Gift-wrapped goals must stop says Blackpool boss

A disappointed Gary Bowyer lamented his side’s defensive mistakes as Blackpool gifted his old club Blackburn Rovers some early Christmas presents.

The Seasiders were more than a match for Blackburn at Bloomfield Road last night but fell to a 4-2 defeat thanks to a string of defensive howlers.

Blackpool were the dominant side in the first half but found themselves 2-1 down at the break after Marcus Antonsson and Bradley Dack had pounced on mistakes by Kelvin Mellor and Sean Longstaff respectively.

Mellor had earlier atoned for his short back- pass by getting Pool back on level terms but Rovers raced away with the game in the second half, cruising to a comfortable away win.

Bowyer said he was left frustrated by “ the gifts that we gave them”.

The Pool boss said: “It’s a feeling of frustration because we go away to Peterborough and Fleetwood and keep two clean sheets with two good performances, and then we concede four at home.

“It’s not just that, look at the manner of the goals – oh my God.

“You need a bit of luck in this game and Blackburn have certainly had that, but from our point of view we’re disappointed with the manner of the goals.

“We’ve worked hard and have been terrific on the road recently but you can’t legislate for conceding goals in that manner. Kelvin responds well, though, and he gets a great header.

“But again we’re talking about us scoring two very good goals and yet we’ve taken nothing from it. Y

“ou can’t be scoring two goals and not taking anything from a game.

“I don’t mind coming out here and taking dog’s abuse if we’ve been carved open and hammered by a better team.

“But in the first half we were terrific with some of the football we played but we weren’t clinical enough.

“It’s a great lesson for us. If you take a look at their team, I think the difference was we were a bit naive at times and not clinical enough, whereas they’re experienced and were clinical.

“It’s hard to take but obviously that’s what we’ve got in terms of youth, but they’ve got to learn and learn fast.

“These are tipped to go up automatically, so if you take into account the size of their squad and the size of their budget, then there are loads of positives to take in terms of how we’ve played and how we’ve gone about it.

“It’s just the manner of the goals we keep coming back to and it’s just got to stop, especially here at home.”