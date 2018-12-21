GAZETTE OPINION: We can forget about a Christmas truce at Blackpool FC

As we approach the end of 2018, it’s only natural people will reflect on the last 12 months and ponder what’s next in store for the Seasiders.

On the pitch, things couldn’t be going much better. Despite losing Gary Bowyer just one game into the season, Terry McPhillips has come in and not only steadied the ship but also embarked on a new, exciting adventure.

Had Pool fans been offered eighth position in the League One table at this stage of the season, I’m sure they’d have snapped your hand off.

And that’s without taking into account the run to the last-16 of the Carabao Cup that ended with an honourable defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates, and the upcoming FA Cup third-round clash against the same team.

While great strides continue to be made by McPhillips and co, the same can’t be said for off-the-pitch matters, with Owen Oyston and Valeri Belokon continuing their protracted legal battle.

An end doesn’t appear in sight and Oyston looks set to plough on with his current tactic of burying his head in the sand and ignoring everything around him, regardless of the pain and suffering he’s causing to so many – fans and club staff alike.

Far from calling a Christmas truce, the chaos is threatening to cause yet more problems within the club, with groundsman Gary Lewis – who only arrived in the summer – known to be unhappy with current situation.

The money raised from the cup runs will see the club continue to operate in an ‘orderly’ fashion in the immediate future but what happens in the longer term is less certain.

Of course further funds could be raised from player sales in January, with Curtis Tilt likely to attract more attention, but that would only cover over the cracks for so long.

So much for festive cheer...