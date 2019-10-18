Gary Taylor-Fletcher column: Blackpool defeats have given Simon Grayson food for thought

It was a disappointing day at the office for Blackpool last week with the defeat to Rotherham United.

To be done by two set-pieces at home, you don’t really want that to be happening and it’s clearly something that they need to work on.

With the players they’ve got, with the likes of Curtis Tilt and Ben Heneghan, who are both quite dominant, they need to start organising other people and make sure everyone is doing their jobs.

You can see that Rotherham had set up to defend and try and get that one goal and sit back and hold onto their lead, but unfortunately they got two.

It was probably a better performance than the one they produced at Bolton Wanderers but it still wasn’t anywhere near the standard of a team that were fourth in the division.

To play like that, they’ve got a lot of work to do on the training ground over the next few days.

I know they’re missing quite a few players, with Jordan Thompson being away on international duty, Sullay Kaikai coming back and Nathan Delfouneso coming back to full fitness.

You just hope the extra little break before the next league game on the Tuesday will give those players more time to get back to full fitness so that they can come back raring to go.

The main issue is the lack of creativity, because they do look a bit devoid of ideas when they get to the final third.

You’ve got Liam Feeney, who has been the standout player so far this season by far and I’m glad he’s playing higher up the pitch now.

But you still need someone who can open the door for things and play those killer passes.

Some of the fans are getting a little frustrated and I understand that to an extent, but you’ve got to realise this is a team Simon Grayson has inherited from the previous manager.

There were a lot of players here and a few that were brought in before Grayson took the job.

At the end of the day, the fans want to see some attacking, free-flowing football but unfortunately, over these last few games, we’ve not witnessed that.

It’s not easy to do that with the players Blackpool have been without and missing those players has been unfortunate.

It’s been the case that the players that have that creative spark have been unavailable, so when they’re back, hopefully the tide will change.

It was another poor result for the team at Carlisle United on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy.

I think the manager used the game to give some of the fringe players a game, as well as some of the young lads.

He’s probably been thinking about making some changes in the league to freshen things up, so he’ll have wanted to see what these guys can do.

But you can’t read too much into these EFL Trophy games; it’s the league where the priority is and what is the main concern.

The frustrating thing is not necessarily the fact they got beaten, it’s maybe that the players he brought in to show him why they should be in the team haven’t done themselves justice.

You’d have to say they didn’t really do anything to show why they warrant a place in the first team.

Having no game this weekend should give the players a rest ahead of what will be another tough game against Wycombe Wanderers next week.

I’m sure they will be doing plenty of work in training to work on one or two things and the manager will want to get across how he wants them to play and how he wants them to do things.

It won’t be an easy game at all because Wycombe have started really well.