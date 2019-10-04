Gary Taylor-Fletcher column: Blackpool can go to Bolton Wanderers heartened by Lincoln City victory

It was a good performance from Blackpool against Lincoln City last week but the main thing was to get the result.

It was always going to be tough with Lincoln getting beaten 6-0 the week before, so for them it was about putting on a performance for their new manager Michael Appleton.

Sometimes that can obviously go against you but it took two great finishes to get the goals and to get the job done.

To get the three points was key to keeping Blackpool in and around the play-offs.

Jordan Thompson is really coming on and it was a great goal from him for Blackpool’s second.

He’s been unbelievable this season and he’s a player I like. I think he’s a really good player and you can tell he has that international pedigree with Northern Ireland.

He’s been a big player for Blackpool so far this season and it will do him the world of good to get that first goal of the season.

It’s a shame he has to go away again for Northern Ireland, but at the end of the day, it will give someone else a chance.

It will also show how good a player Thompson is if they do miss him.

But Blackpool have a good squad and they have the players who can fill in during his absence.

I just hope Simon Grayson stays with the four at the back because they look a lot better in that system with two out-and-out wingers.

On Friday that showed with Liam Feeney and Sean Scannell causing problems all the way through the game.

I’ve noticed in every game that, whenever they’ve gone to a four at the back with the 4-3-3, they always seem to play a lot better and look a lot more comfortable.

They start off with the three at the back with wing-backs but for me I think you need Feeney higher up the pitch as one of two out-and-out wingers.

Then big Armand Gnanduillet coming back into the team last week was obviously a big thing to help to link everything together.

There’s nine days between Blackpool’s games and as a player, that can work both ways.

The games have come thick and fast so far, so this should give the players a bit of time to rest up. It also probably gives Larry a bit of time to work on a few things in training.

They will have had some good rest but I’m sure the manager will have been training them hard this week to get them prepared for the next game.

It’s Bolton Wanderers on Monday night in what will be a much different game to the one it could have been had it been played a month or so again.

You can keep going over the same old things with the EFL, but at the end of the day, Blackpool have got a job to do and it doesn’t matter what team you’re coming up against.

You can only play what is in front of you but it will probably be a lot tougher compared to what other teams have had to face.

At the end of the day it’s a derby so the fans are going to be there in their numbers which should make it a good game.

For some of the players it might be the first time they’ve been on TV, you never know, but they will all be doing their jobs.

I’m confident they can get the three points to keep pushing on in that bid to get closer to the automatic spots.

Looking at the league, I think it’s pretty even at the moment.

There are teams that are up there who you’d expect to be but there are also other teams who should be higher up.

You look at other leagues; the Premier League for example, you’ve got Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham who are all low down but, come the end of the season, they will all be there.

I’m sure there will be a few clubs in this division that will do the same.