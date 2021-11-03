Gary Madine drops out as Neil Critchley makes a couple of alterations to his Blackpool side for Stoke City clash

Out goes Josh Bowler and Gary Madine, while Demetri Mitchell and Sonny Carey come into the side - the latter handed his first home league start for the Seasiders.

Elsewhere, Chris Maxwell (torn quad), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles) and Shayne Lavery (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Reece James, who hasn’t made an appearance since the end of August, returns to the Blackpool bench having recovered from a foot injury.

He replaces Dujon Sterling, who appeared to suffer a knock during the warm down at Bramall Lane at the weekend.

Stoke, who begin the day in ninth place and just two points adrift of the Seasiders in the league table, make one change from their weekend capitulation against Cardiff City.

The Potters, who are without a win in their last five, squandered a three-goal lead to draw to the Welsh side.

Former Seasider Jordan Thompson starts in the Stoke midfield, while Tom Ince is among the substitutes.

Blackpool go into the game looking for a fourth straight win to take them back into the Championship play-offs.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Husband, Dougall, Wintle, Mitchell, Anderson, Carey, Yates

Subs: Moore, Connolly, Garbutt, James, Dale, Bowler, Madine

Stoke: Bursik, Souttar, Batth, Wilmot, Smith, Allen, Sawyers, Thompson, Tymon, Brown, Fletcher

Subs: Davies, Vrancic, Campbell, Ostigard, Duhaney, Ince, Surridge

Referee: John Busby