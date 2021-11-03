Gary Madine drops out as Neil Critchley makes a couple of alterations to his Blackpool side for Stoke City clash
After naming an unchanged side on Saturday for just the fifth time in the league during his tenure at Bloomfield Road, Neil Critchley has opted to switch things up for tonight's game against Stoke City.
Out goes Josh Bowler and Gary Madine, while Demetri Mitchell and Sonny Carey come into the side - the latter handed his first home league start for the Seasiders.
Elsewhere, Chris Maxwell (torn quad), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles) and Shayne Lavery (hamstring) all remain sidelined.
Reece James, who hasn’t made an appearance since the end of August, returns to the Blackpool bench having recovered from a foot injury.
He replaces Dujon Sterling, who appeared to suffer a knock during the warm down at Bramall Lane at the weekend.
Stoke, who begin the day in ninth place and just two points adrift of the Seasiders in the league table, make one change from their weekend capitulation against Cardiff City.
The Potters, who are without a win in their last five, squandered a three-goal lead to draw to the Welsh side.
Former Seasider Jordan Thompson starts in the Stoke midfield, while Tom Ince is among the substitutes.
Blackpool go into the game looking for a fourth straight win to take them back into the Championship play-offs.
TEAMS
Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Husband, Dougall, Wintle, Mitchell, Anderson, Carey, Yates
Subs: Moore, Connolly, Garbutt, James, Dale, Bowler, Madine
Stoke: Bursik, Souttar, Batth, Wilmot, Smith, Allen, Sawyers, Thompson, Tymon, Brown, Fletcher
Subs: Davies, Vrancic, Campbell, Ostigard, Duhaney, Ince, Surridge
Referee: John Busby
