Gary Bowyer rules out reunion with former Blackpool colleague Terry McPhillips at Bradford City

Gary Bowyer has ruled out a reunion with Terry McPhillips at Bradford City.

It comes after McPhillips stepped down from his role as manager at Bloomfield Road, a job he inherited from Bowyer having previously worked as his assistant.

McPhillips, who has since been replaced by Simon Grayson, said it was never his intention to enter club management in the statement announcing his surprise departure.

That sparked some to suggest McPhillips could look to seek a reunion with Bowyer, who is now in the manager's hotseat at Bradford.

But Bowyer told the Telegraph & Argus: “We can’t be looking into the speculation surrounding that. There is nothing in it at all.

“Obviously we had staff here last year and as a result of the relegation we had to cut our cloth accordingly. Nothing will change in terms of our staffing.”

Bowyer did, however, express sympathy for his former colleague.

“It was sad," he added. "I’m disappointed for Terry but you have to respect his decision.

“He did an outstanding job at Blackpool – if he didn’t want to be a manager, he did a fantastic job at it.

“Obviously the new owner has come in and the club are going in a new direction with Simon Grayson.

“I’ve known him for a good number of years and when I was manager of Blackpool he was hailed as a legend there.

“I’m sure that appointment will certainly bring more season tickets into the club and increase expectations.”