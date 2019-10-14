Gary Bowyer recruits another former Blackpool man for his Bradford City side

Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer has strengthened his contingent of former Blackpool players with the signing of Chris Taylor.

The 32-year-old, who was a free agent following his summer release from Blackpool, has signed a short-term deal with the Bantams until the middle of January 2020.

Taylor, who had spent time on trial at Valley Parade, reunites with Bowyer once again having previously played under him at both Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers.

Bowyer said: "Chris comes in at a good time for us and he gives us more options, as he can play anywhere in midfield and just off the front.

"Chris will bring a wealth of experience and provides great quality from set pieces."

It means Bradford, who currently sit in third place in League Two, now have six former Seasiders on their books.

Taylor, who made just 18 appearances during his time at Bloomfield Road, joins Callum Cooke, loanee Jamie Devitt, Kelvin Mellor, Paudie O'Connor and Harry Pritchard at Bradford.

On his move, the midfielder said: "I am over the moon to be here, it has been a very long time coming.

"I play with my heart on my sleeve and give 110 per cent each and every time I step on the pitch. I cannot wait to pull on the shirt.

"I have been impressed by the standards in training. The lads are doing really well at the minute.

"I am looking forward to knuckling down and, hopefully, playing a big part in the club having a successful year."