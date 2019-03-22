Gary Bowyer: Knowledge of Blackpool squad doesn’t give me an advantage

Gary Bowyer doesn’t believe his knowledge of the current Blackpool squad will necessarily be the determining factor at Valley Parade.

The 47-year-old, now in charge of Bradford City, takes on the Seasiders for the first time since announcing his surprise resignation just one game into the season.

He is responsible for bringing many of Blackpool’s players to Bloomfield Road, which could give him an advantage for tomorrow’s clash.

When asked if that might be the case, Bowyer joked: “I’ll let you know at 5pm on Saturday.

“I don’t know what system they’re going to play. The squad looks a lot bigger than what it was when I left in terms of numbers that are available.

“It’s a case of having loads of options available to them in personnel and the system they can play.

“But what we’ve got to do is bounce back from the disappointment of the weekend and focus on us.”

Bowyer, who has won one and lost two since arriving at Valley Parade, has an uphill task on his hands to keep the Bantams in League One.

They currently sit bottom of the table, six points adrift of safety.

“I definitely feel we can still do it, you always have to have that belief,” he insisted.

“A week is a long time in football.

“It sounds like a cliché but you only have to look at the way some teams have dropped right into it.

“On the flip of that, you look at the run AFC Wimbledon have put together. We know we are capable of doing that.

“The fight is definitely still there from the players and the belief is as well. We will continue to battle.”