Future of Rowley's restaurant at Blackpool Football Club hotel in doubt

The future of Rowley’s Bar and Restaurant at the Blackpool Football Club Hotel has been thrown into doubt.

READ MORE: Blackpool FC on BBC Two: How much will Owen Oyston pocket from TV coverage of FA Cup second round clash?

Rowley with the hotel's former manager Sam Oyston



The Gazette understands Blackpool-based businessman Paul Rowley no longer operates the restaurant following a financial dispute with club owner Owen Oyston.

It is believed Rowley’s contract was due to end in March 2019 but it appears that deal has been cut short.

The Gazette contacted the restaurant but was told Rowley’s no longer operates there, with the establishment now being operated by Blackpool FC.

Rowley declined to comment when approached by The Gazette, while Oyston failed to respond.

Businessman, chef, hotelier and caterer Rowley has operated the 110-cover restaurant since 2012. He was also tasked with providing catering at the 72-bed hotel in the football ground’s South Stand.

The hotel, owned and operated by Oyston, also includes a gym, spa, hospitality boxes and a conference centre.

Upon its launch, Rowley told The Gazette: “We are delighted to be working with Blackpool FC to be providing these services. It is a real honour and we look forward to welcoming all our new guests very soon.”

Karl Oyston, then chairman of Blackpool FC, added: “It represents a huge investment for the club and we are delighted to welcome Paul and his team on board.

“He is a local guy who came very highly recommended and we had no hesitation in wanting to work with him on this fantastic project.

“The hotel will provide lots of additional jobs for people and demonstrates our continual commitment to the growth and development of the club and the town.”