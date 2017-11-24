Futsal flourishing at Blackpool FC

Blackpool FC Community Trust’s Futsal team will face the country’s best of the rest after progressing from the first round north of the EFL Trust Futsal tournament at York University.

They were drawn in Group C against Scunthorpe United, Mansfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Blackpool took on Sheffield Wednesday in the first group game, winning 3-0 thanks to two goals from Lewis Hogg and one for Richard Wilkinson.

Blackpool’s next fixture was against Mansfield Town, who had picked up a point against Scunthorpe in their opening fixture.

The Seasiders dominated the game with lots of chances and ran out comfortable winners to seal a 4-1 victory with two goals each from Jack Smith and Luke Davison.

Blackpool’s last game in the group was against Scunthorpe United, last year’s National League One champions in the EFL Trust programme.

Blackpool came from two goals behind to win 3-2 with goals from Adam Cardwell, Hogg and Wilkinson.

They qualified as group winners and will now face national EFL Trust clubs in the second round group stages in the New Year.

Football Development Officer Alex Taylor said, “It’s a great start to the cup competition that Blackpool FC Community Trust have a good reputation in. The students produced some really entertaining Futsal as well as tactically understanding the game when we needed to.”