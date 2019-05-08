Fun for everyone with Blackpool FC Community Trust

The football season ended with fun for all the family courtesy of Blackpool FC Community Trust.

READ MORE: Award winner Marc Bola bidding to improve with Blackpool

The free community event was staged outside Bloomfield Road ahead of Saturday’s final home match of the season against Gillingham.

Free tickets to the game were provided to some local families involved with BFCCT thanks to sponsorship from Tower Insurance.

Tickets were also awarded to winners of competitions and to local organisations that help BFCCT to support the community.

One recipient of free tickets, Tracey Donaghey, said: “Thank you for a brilliant day. You made my little boy very happy.”

A variety of activities for all age groups took place, including a bouncy castle, face painting, penalty shoot-outs and mega football on a giant inflatable pitch.

Table tennis and game consoles were also set up in the former club shop, which will soon be redeveloped as Blackpool FC Community Trust Education and Community Centre.

Anyone collecting a free match ticket was asked to make a donation to the Blackpool Food Bank. The response was outstanding, with over 2,000 donations made.

Blackpool Food Bank provides emergency food parcels through local frontline agencies, such as Children’s Centres and Citizens Advice Bureau, to support families and individuals in Blackpool and the surrounding areas who find themselves in financial crisis and are unable to afford food.

Artist Rob Purdon, who has designed recent BFC matchday programme covers, kindly attended the fun day and provided free caricatures.

John Cross of Blackpool FC Programme and Memorabilia Collectors’ Club, held a ‘Swapperama’ opportunity for fans to buy, sell, swap and exchange all types of Blackpool FC programmes and memorabilia.

Young and old supporters gathered to enjoy the history of the club.

Overall the day was a huge success, bringing the community together with over 1,500 attending.

BFCCT wishes to thank Purdonkey Caricatures, Tower Insurance, John Cross and Fylde Coast Radio.

Thefun day kick-started the Community Trust’s annual Bloomfield Road Stadium takeover, which began yesterday and continues until Friday.

Every primary school in Blackpool has been invited to take part at some point during the week, alongside nurseries, football clubs and other participants.

To keep up to date with BFCCT community activities visit www.bfcct.co.uk, call 01253 348 691.